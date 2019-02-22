DAR presents Good Citizen Award to local student

The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the Good Citizen Award to essay winner Zamira Harris-Ryden of Clear Falls High School. Harris-Ryden also was awarded a $500 check. Pictured are Regent Beth Sears, Harris-Ryden, and Susan Smith.
