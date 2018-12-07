Amy Castro featured in magazine

Friendswood resident, communication expert, speaker and author, Amy Castro, has been featured as a top service provider in the Women in the Pet Industry Magazine Winter 2018 issue. Castro is the president of Triad Communication, and The Performance Communication Group. She presents seminars and training programs that help businesses conquer their biggest problems, including hiring the right employees and how to attract and retain life-long customers.
