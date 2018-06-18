The Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation awarded a grant for $2,692 to Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy. Rotarian June Pulliam (left) accepted the check on behalf of the Academy. Also represented was Club President Kristen Carlson and Rotarian Brett Kirkpatrick, representing the Galveston Rotary Foundation.
