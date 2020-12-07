Landry's Hospitality participates in food drive

Representing The San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center, The Hilton Galveston Island Resort Hotel, Holiday Inn Resort Galveston — on the Beach, and the International House of Pancakes of Landry's Hospitality during the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School, from left, were Pablo Sanchez and Richard See. In addition to delivering a van full of nonperishable food items collected from each of these Landry's properties, a $300 check was also presented to Donnie VanAckeren, president of the Galveston County Food Bank.