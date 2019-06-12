Forensic artist donates art to Seguin descendant

Lois Gibson, a world-renowned forensic artist, is pictured presenting a portrait of Col. Juan N. Seguin to Albert Seguin Carvajal Gonzales, a third great grandson of Col. Seguin. The unveiling and presentation took place May 21 at the historic Menger Hotel in San Antonio.
