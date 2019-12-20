Sam Houston Chapter of DAR happenings

Pictured are a few members of the Sam Houston chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution who participated in the Wreaths Across America event at Fairview Cemetery in League City on Dec. 14. This day culminated in wreath laying ceremonies in all 50 states to remember, honor, and teach about veterans from the American Revolution until today.
