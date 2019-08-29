Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Jim Byrom, president of the Rotary Club of Galveston, presented Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, immediate past president of the club, a 2018-19 Rotary International Theme Banner signed by each of Suhler's board members as a special memento.

