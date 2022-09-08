Texas City High School graduate promoted to Lt. Col. in U.S. Army Sep 8, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Newly promoted U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tyrek Swaby is pinned with the silver oak leaves of his rank by his children (left to right) Trevor Swaby, Julia Wilburn, Abigail Wilburn and Maya Swaby. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tyrek Swaby, a graduate of Texas City High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, is seen with Col. J.D. Williams during a ceremony Sept. 2 marking Swaby’s promotion. U.S Army Lt. Col. Tyrek Swaby is seen with his immediate family during a ceremony Sept. 2 at Space Center Houston marking his promotion. Tyrek Swaby, a 2000 graduate of Texas City High School, was promoted Sept. 1 to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.Swaby is a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He received the silver oak leaves signifying his new rank during a ceremony Sept. 2 at Space Center Houston.Commissioned as an Armor officer, Swaby is stationed at Fort Bliss, near El Paso, where he works as Deputy Chief of Future Operations at the Joint Modernization Command."We conduct exportable, scalable field assessments and experiments to refine new Army concepts and capabilities," he said.Swaby is the son and stepson of Lee and Claudette Gordon of Texas City. Lee Gordon is a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class. Claudette Gordon left the Army as a sergeant.He is the son of Trevor Swaby, a retired Army master sergeant residing in Fayetteville, North Carolina."Between my three parents, an uncle, numerous cousins, one of my sisters and myself, we have served in almost every armed conflict involving the U.S. Army from Vietnam to the present day," Swaby said. 