Gerald Stephenson wins 1st place in contest

Gerald Stephenson, of Hitchcock High School, won 1st place in the Daughters of the American Revolution's Christopher Columbus Essay Contest. Presenting the award certificate, are Catherine Polk, right, American History Committee Chair, and Cheryl Tucker, regent of the George Washington Chapter of DAR. The required subject of the essay was "Comparing Ship Technology: The Ships Columbus Used Versus Ships of Today."
