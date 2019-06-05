Josephine Ann Flores wins grant

Josephine Ann Flores, center, a 2019 graduate of O'Connell College Preparatory School, was one of the recipients of a grant from the Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society at its annual Founders Day banquet. Pictured from left are Noemi White, president, Stephen Flores, father, Patricia Flores, mother, and Denise Byrd, vice president. Not pictured are Helena De Los Santos and Jaqueline Perez-Carrasco, both students at Ball High School.
