Hermann Sons Life Gulf Lodge awards scholarships

Pictured are recipients of scholarships presented by the Hermann Sons Life Gulf Lodge. The scholarships were presented June 23. Each recipient received $1,000. Pictured from left to right are Ben Diaz, vice president, Jonathan Brumbelow, Jacob Brumbelow, Jalan Dixon, Delaney Loosemoore, Piccalo Payne, Grayson Smaistrla, Neil Smith, and Alfred Stryk, president. Not pictured are Natalie Henson, Charles Maldonado, Nicole Rizzo, Kristi Stakes, and Clayton Spencer.
