Galveston Youth Leadership Award winners
The Galveston Youth Leadership Awards Program, which recognizes high school youth leaders, recently announced its 2020 winners: Tara Donnelly, Owen Earl, Mindy Fu, John Godinich, Carson Hebert, Jordan Painter, Ashley Pedraza, Ty Polzin, Dylan Puccetti, Storm Simonin, James Stevens, and Leyha Williams.
The first place Jay Vanderpool Award winner was Polzin, who received a $2,000 check from the Friends of Jay and a check for $3,000 from the Jay Vanderpool Scholarship Fund. The second place Grant Family Award winner of $2,000 was Stevens; and the third place Raimer Family Award winner of $1,000 was Puccetti.
National Merit Semifinalists named
The following students from Clear Creek Independent School District have been named National Merit Semifinalists, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.:
Clear Horizons Early College High School: Thomas Tsiantopoulos;
Clear Lake High School: Sarah Chen, Surya Chinnappa, Laura A. Files, Isabella G. Glenn, Syed Z. Hussain, Jerry Ming, and Sneha R. Mokkala;
Clear Brook High School: Kana S. Iwahara and Sarvesh Subramanian;
Clear Creek High School: Helen W. Ding, Noah T. Ellis, and Annika V. Neadeau;
Clear Falls High School: Leopold Guo, Joseph Li, and Dashiell J. Wendt; and
Clear Springs High School: Kailey D. Morand.
Local student named to honor society
Mae McAninch, a 2019 graduate of Friendswood High School, has been awarded membership in Belmont University's English Honor Society and on the award-winning undergraduate mock trial team. Mock trial members will compete in the Soda City Trials at the University of South Carolina Nov. 20 through Nov. 22.
Local student receives national honor
Madison F. Montgomery, of Dickinson, was selected to become a member of The National Society of High School Scholars in September. Montgomery is a junior at Dickinson High School and currently ranks No. 1 in her class. The Society recognizes top scholars who've demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. For more information, visit www.nshss.org.
