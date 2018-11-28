Aaron Burton receives national award

Aaron Burton, second from right, an Automotive Service Excellence Certified automotive technician from League City, was honored with the National Tire and Battery West/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year Award Nov. 14 at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Also pictured, from left to right are Tim Zike, Megan Filoon, and Ted Burton.
