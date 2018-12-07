Annette Walter wins UIL Sponsor Excellence Award

Annette Walter, a Friendswood High School computer science teacher and sponsor, recently received the UIL Sponsor Excellence Award. The award, now in its 28 year, was created to identify and recognize outstanding sponsors who enable students to develop and refine their extracurricular talents to the highest degree possible within the educational system. Also pictured, from left to right are Mark Griffon, principal, and Thad Royer, superintendent.
