Barrios Technology sponsors golf tournament

Peter Wuenschel, center, executive director of Communities In Schools-Bay Area, is pictured accepting the Barrios Technology sponsorship check for the 2019 Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament. Also pictured are Robbie McAfoos, president of Barrios Technology, and Barrios' Tracey Escamilla. Escamilla had served on the golf tournament committee since 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.