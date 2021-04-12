Steps for Pets fundraiser a huge success

The inaugural "Steps for Pets" fundraiser, hosted by and benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society, was held April 10 at Stewart Beach. Volunteers assisting with the event included the Terry Scholars Group from Texas A&M University at Galveston. Pictured from left are Angela Kapp, Annabel Gonzalez, Caroline Pate, executive director for GIHS, Shannon Ainsworth, Jordann Solomon, Christian Pryor, and Kiara Carrasco.

