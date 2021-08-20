Assistance League of the Bay Area happenings

Assistance League of the Bay Area, through a generous gift of $40,000 from the Moody Methodist Church Permanent Endowment Fund, were able to provide clothing for children in Galveston via its Operation School Bell program for the 2021-2022 school year. Picture from left is Marie Keener, president-elect; Randall Robinson, CFO of endowment fund; the Rev. Bert Bagley, executive director of endowment fund; Kim Shelton, director of grants of endowment fund; and Sarah Foulds, chairman of school bell program.