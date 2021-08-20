Assistance League of the Bay Area happenings

Assistance League of the Bay Area, through a generous gift of $40,000 from the Moody Methodist Church Permanent Endowment Fund, were able to provide clothing for children in Galveston via its Operation School Bell program for the 2021-2022 school year. Picture from left is Marie Keener, president-elect; Randall Robinson, CFO of endowment fund; the Rev. Bert Bagley, executive director of endowment fund; Kim Shelton, director of grants of endowment fund; and Sarah Foulds, chairman of school bell program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription