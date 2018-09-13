UHCL holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

University of Houston-Clear Lake President Ira K. Blake, center in yellow jacket, welcomed and thanked state Reps. Dennis Paul and Ed Thompson and state Sen. Larry Taylor at the ribbon-cutting and special reception for the university’s Recreation and Wellness Center. The 81,709-square-foot building includes a three-lane elevated indoor running track, two regulation-sized basketball courts and three state-of-the-art research labs. Other highlights include weight and cardio spaces, a multi-activity court, classrooms and open/private study spaces.
