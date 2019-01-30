Mitchell Dale honored for community work

Mitchell Dale, a car dealer at McRee Ford in Dickinson, was one of six dealers nationwide honored for his exceptional community service at the 19th annual Ford's Salute to Dealer's Awards in late January in San Francisco. Dale has served as president of M. I. Lewis Social Service Center, and is a community advocate and supporter of agricultural science education.
