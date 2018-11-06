The following students made the honor roll and perfect attendance for the first nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston:
All A's
First grade: Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Sean Holmes, Zephaniah Johnson, and Yosalena Rivera.
Second grade: Jur’Nea Davis, Blaire Keels, and Kaylee Sampson.
Third grade: Erin Cervantes.
Sixth grade: Meah Bordelon.
A/B HONOR ROLL
First grade: Lara Brown, Aidan Calvert, Eiden Fobbs, Anabella Graham, Markell Jackson, Zoe James, Mary Joiner, Noah Parson, Eliot Salcido, Christian Sallie, Aaliyah Sauceda, Josiah Vargas, and Jase Wesson.
Second grade: Dafne Adame, Tehran-Zeya Allen, Ashlyn Bell, Ella Caldwell, Ava Collier, Autumn Foster, Ronijah Galicia, Camila Galvez, Edidiong Jackson, Inglynn Jackson, Emani Johnson, Christopher Lara, Samya Merritt, KaDrean Reagor, Zachary Sam, Skylar Tolar, Esteban Torres, Anaya Vargas, Ayden Williams, Raleigh Walker, and Marissa Williams.
Third grade: Alexa James Holloway, Jaceli Jimenez, Edison Salcido, Michael Sam, Neia Vargas, and DeAunna Womack.
Fourth grade: Chandler Bratton, Liebe Brown, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Kayleigh Doyle, Joel Lockett, Camryn Lynch, Celest Maati, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Leah Simmons, Prince Thomas, and Caden Webb.
Fifth grade: Eduardo Rodarte, Alora Signo, and Athena Villarta.
Sixth grade: Akshara Nauduri.
Seventh grade: Nadia Compton.
Eighth grade: Iykolbe Milburn and Benjamin Settlemire.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Pre-K: Daira Adame, Zoey Alexander, Raija Bailey, Zoe Bell, Psalms Conley, Khi Edwards, Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Keylee Hammill, Anthony Henry, Evalence Iadarola, Thoren Iadarola, Kelly Morales, Christian Noel-Birl, Noah Noel-Birl, Dominiek Payton, Meya Phillip, Jeymari Robles King, and Dmitry Suayan.
Kindergarten: Ethan Alagban, Theresa Arceneaux, Maura Biaza, Zion Clevalle, Jude De Ranieri, Reginae Gasaway, Liena Noel-Birl, and Ger’niyah Simmons.
First grade: Dana Adame, Lara Brown, Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Anabella Graham, Draeden Guidry, Noah Parson, Eliot Salicido, Christian Sallie, and Mackenzie Sam.
Second grade: Dafne Adame, Ella Caldwell, Jur’nea Davis, Dustin Day, Sebastian James, Autumn Foster, Ronijah Galicia, Edidiong Jackson, Inglynn Jackson, Blaire Keels, Christopher Lara, Samya Merritt, Ka’Drean Reagor, Zachary Sam, Kaylee Sampson, Brayten Webb, and Kelsey Williams.
Third grade: TJ Alagban, Peyton Collins, Elijah Hamilton, Brice Harris, Johnathon Johnson, Edison Salcido, and Zophia Salinas.
Fourth grade: Rilee Allen, Chandler Bratton, Liebe Brown, Kashmier Curtis, Krishara Graham, Alexis Hawkins, Celeste Maati, Journee Matthews, Ka’Niyah McKee, Dahniya Merchant, Valeria Orea, Salvatore Patane, Krystal Rodarte, Je’Yuna Ross,Ibraham Soto, and Caden Webb.
Fifth grade: Lesly Cacho, Brian Harris, Eric Jones, Kelisa Jones, Magnolia Malzahn, Raymond Moultrie, Massimo Patane, Gabriel Portal, Christian Richardson, Eduardo Rodarte, Deigo Salinas, Luciano Trevino, and Athena Villarta.
Sixth grade: Meah Bordelon, Aaliyah Caldwell, Alana Caldwell, Da’Von Harris, Iyana Harris, Jordan Joseph, Akshara Nauduri, Tenille Phillips, Salvador Rivera, and Ra’Niyah Thomas.
Seventh grade: Nadia Compton, Jazmine Hernandez, Elyssa Rivera, and Tatianna Rodriguez.
Eighth grade: Allison Cabrera, Christian Graham, Darnell Harris, Gregory Joseph, Bianca Kelly, Iykolbe Milburn, Nicholas Phillips, Benjamin Settlemire, and Sir Stinson.
