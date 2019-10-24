Propeller Club of Galveston happenings

The Propeller Club of the Port of Galveston recently presented a check for $12,000 toward scholarships for nine students at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Also pictured with a few members of the club and some of the students, is Col. Michael Fossum, left, chief operation officer at TAMUG.
