CASA of Galveston County receives car seats

- League City man charged with killing wife Thanksgiving night
- Galveston woman pleads guilty to deadly 2016 sex stabbing
- 18-year-old arrested in La Marque killing
- Woman killed on League City road identified
- League City couple armed themselves before deadly shooting
- Beloved brown bear booted from its downtown Galveston bench
- Man arrested after woman struck by car in League City
- Woman run over in League City dies of injuries
- Man arrested over stolen truck connected to San Leon killing
- Two accused of grocery store purse snatchings
- Voting in 2020 alone can cure us of Trump infection (75)
- Cutting a little defense money would make us safer (72)
- The truth still matters in these divisive times (70)
- Shame on Trump's cowed enablers in the Senate (69)
- Dems conducting impeachment in search of a crime (55)
- Diplomats accuse Trump as impeachment hits Americans’ TVs (55)
- Illegal immigration is the real problem (42)
- GOP used to be fiscally responsible; not anymore (40)
- Many misconceptions remain about socialism (38)
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists ex-ambassador’s record (34)
