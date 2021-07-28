Local student named Junior Youth of the Year

Vivian Jimenez, a member of the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club in Galveston, was named Junior Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. Jimenez, 12, is a student at Central Middle School. She received a new tablet and a special cupcake party with her fellow club members to celebrate.

