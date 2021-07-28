Local student named Junior Youth of the Year

Recommended for you
- Port Bolivar woman planned fatal June shooting, investigators say
- Man killed in Crystal Beach UTV crash
- Authorities identify man who died at marina Saturday
- Galveston man charged in five-vehicle wreck near causeway
- Galveston man accused of kidnapping, beating pregnant woman
- Galveston officials on new user fees: May as well get used to it
- Bourbon Bayou rolls into La Marque; Main Squeeze pours into Friendswood
- Man drowns after fall from boat in Galveston marina
- Two arrested, charged in plant-based sales scheme
- Galveston officers who rescued pregnant woman hailed as heroes
Commented
- Republicans perpetuating 'phony' border crisis (124)
- Voting audits will uncover voter fraud by Democrats (96)
- Guest editorial: The American-Statesman on Dan Patrick censoring debate (69)
- Galveston County judge calls immigration disaster, pledges millions (60)
- Is the Democratic Party trying to eliminate God? (57)
- It's time to revisit our libel and slander laws in US (55)
- Texas power grid more broken than first apparent (51)
- Nothing missing in disaster order except facts, footlights and a piano player (46)
- Sign up to protest election bills Thursday in Austin (41)
- If you're unvaccinated, please take a moment to reconsider, reevaluate (40)
- Biden contradicted himself on armed insurrection (39)
- Unvaccinated people are choosing to get COVID-19 (37)
- Commissioners uphold Galveston County judge's immigration disaster order (37)
- Democrats trampled democracy in flight from Austin (34)
- Sprinter's punishment overly harsh, hopefully spurs change (27)
- Galveston County judge is just kowtowing to Abbott, Trump (25)
- Income taxes are the root of all our woes (24)
- Question of the Week: Should masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions be reinstated with the rise in delta variant cases? (23)
- We're headed toward a 'People’s Republic of America' (22)
- Question of the Week: Who should pay for/maintain public charging stations for electric vehicles? (21)
- Democrats who fled state aren't heroes (18)
- Political Buzz: Friday vote will decide fate of Galveston County judge's border plan (18)
- Some state leaders clearly are 'messin' with Texas' (18)
- Redistricting an issue in race for Galveston's minority council district (17)
- Sheriff's deputies sent to assist in border jail facility (17)
- Here's what to do about unvaccinated people (17)
- Galveston City Council proposes rules for sidewalk, street art (16)
- Your vote will decide democracy or dictatorship in 2024 (16)
- Guest commentary: So much US history is not taught in schools (16)
- How about using aid money to improve the electric grid? (16)
- Galveston County has more pressing issues than the border (15)
- Democrat departure over voting bills also political theater (14)
- Guest commentary: The 'Great Agnostic' was among the least-known Americans (14)
- COVID care is costly, and it could get more expensive (14)
- There's great danger in the 'mighty echo chamber' (13)
- Texas election bill actually expands voter rights (13)
- Republicans the last we need to hear from on anything (11)
- Guest commentary: Democrats and Republicans should do a history check (11)
- 18-year old dies after being hit by truck in Dickinson (11)
- Guest commentary: Judge, commissioners should tackle the real invasion (10)
- Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots, poll shows (10)
- Political Buzz: Weber wants mask requirements lifted from airplanes (10)
- The nation has a plague of 'useful idiots' (10)
- Question of the Week: Should Galveston County devote $6.6 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward efforts to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border? (10)
- Up, up and away: Galveston considers ban on balloon releases (10)
- Rep. Randy Weber's right-to-life stance is a sham (9)
- Affordable housing subsidizes low-wage employers (9)
- Question of the Week: Are problems associated with short-term rentals severe enough to warrant Galveston spending $2.3 million to hire more city marshals to crack down on violations? (9)
- I'm sick and tired of golf cart misusers in Galveston (9)
- We must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID (9)
- Galveston officials on new user fees: May as well get used to it (9)
- Guest commentary: We must all support property tax appraisal reform (9)
- Leave Rosenberg Library alone (8)
- Near-home night driving a flashpoint in Galveston's golf cart rules (8)
- Flyover at busy Galveston intersection could be key to easing summer traffic, officials say (8)
- A relaxing day at the beach takes a turn for the worse (8)
- Political Buzz: Local reps aren't down with Dems' departure (8)
- Galveston wants to keep airport runways open to big jets (8)
- Delta variant makes up a third of Galveston County COVID cases (7)
- Texas GOP renews push for new voting laws, unfinished agenda (7)
- Galveston seawall parking revenue surpasses $1M early in summer (7)
- As electric vehicles roll out, proposals for power stations pop up (7)
- VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers (7)
- Friendswood officer suspended, dozens of cases dismissed as DA probes complaint (7)
- Galveston City Council should repeal golf-cart ordinance (7)
- Border county sues Biden in Galveston's federal court (7)
- La Marque safer but still has areas to improve, officials say (7)
- Shots still protect, but Pfizer to seek approval for 3rd vaccine dose (7)
- Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill (7)
- Guest commentary: Violence is soaring because of human weakness (7)
- Citing rising cases, UTMB taking more COVID precautions (6)
- Galveston leaders hope new strategies spur economic growth (6)
- Galveston seeks extra fees for additional garbage trucks (6)
- La Marque, League City saw surge in new residents during pandemic flux (6)
- Owners of large dogs in Galveston struggle to find rental properties (6)
- Galveston asks library to forgo part of a revenue windfall (6)
- County commissioners are wasting taxpayers' money (6)
- Galveston County commissioners voice support for embattled I-45 North project (6)
- Residents gather at La Marque town hall to discuss changes (6)
- Galveston officials confident in safety of island's buildings (6)
- COVID breakthroughs and vaccine myths create vicious cycle (6)
- Work begins on Galveston's Babe's Beach as leaders eye West End project (6)
- 3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID (6)
- Porretto Beach owner files lawsuit about flooding, property taking in Galveston (5)
- Trump lambastes Biden immigration policies during trip to border (5)
- Galveston considers spending $2 million to police short-term rentals (5)
- Putin must be laughing at Biden and US (5)
- Galveston County Commissioners showed guts with border wall vote (5)
- Amateur athletes to reap financial rewards from self-promotion (5)
- It's time for Galveston to take the trash out (5)
- Santa Fe mayor apologizes for Facebook posts about high school shooting (5)
- Galveston park board needs to get serious, creative about beach trash (5)
- Closing the gap between employers and the unemployed is a tricky but critical move (5)
- Sharon Lewis is the best choice for District 1 (5)
