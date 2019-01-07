Texas Tail Distillery joins chamber 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Texas Tail Distillery joined the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 28 surrounded by family and friends, and members of the chamber. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman charged with stealing $30K from La Marque WalmartThree children dead in Texas City, suspect in custodyGalveston attorney charged with insurance fraudThree sought after meat market armed robberyDeputies seek silver or gray Hyundai in shootingCapital murder charges brought in 'horrific' killingsAt the Port of Galveston, 'We've Only Just Begun'Two juveniles charged in restaurant robbery, shootingTexas City shooting victims included 1-month-old childSanta Fe veterinarian charged with rape in Louisiana CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2018Photos: Texans Wildcard PlayoffPhotos: Texans 20, Jaguars 3Photos: Colts 24, Texans 21 CommentedSo, now Trump wants us to pay for the wall (156)Local officials standing by Trump is disgusting (119)Democrats once embraced a 'border fencing strategy' (71)Trump's presidency is one for the history books (66)What do we do with Trump in 2019? (47)All I want for Christmas is the following (41)Anti-Trump columnist should have exhibited civility (38)Local firm draws protest over border wall contract (38)There must be some kind of controls for marijuana use (32)Henry calls for resignation of auditor, purchasing agent (29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.