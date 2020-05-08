Galveston native earns broadcasting award

Rachel Widder, of Galveston, was recognized at the 57th annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition on March 14. Widder, a member of the West Texas A&M University's National Broadcasting Society, tied for the top video editing entry for her "Napoleon Dynamite Mock Trailer." Widder also received AERho Student Member of the Year honorable mention.

