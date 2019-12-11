StuCo Wonderland Conference happenings

Robinson Elementary students Paige Owens, left, Julianna LoMonaco, Sophie Corea Robertson and Morgan Musfy work as a team to make a gingerbread house during the StuCo Wonderland Conference on Dec. 4 at the Clear Creek Independent School District’s Learner Support Center. The event culminated in a surprise visit from Santa Claus and Houston Fire Department 71C.
