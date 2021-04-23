Alpha Delta Pi alumnae donate to Ronald McDonald House

On April 15, a few alumnae of Alpha Delta Pi, of Houston, presented a donation to officials at the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston to help with repairs the house sustained during the winter storm. In 1979, Alpha Delta Pi chose Ronald McDonald House Charities as their national philanthropy, and since that time, they've raised well over $15 million dollars to help houses all across the United States. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription