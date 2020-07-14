Leadership Galveston class of 2020

Thirty students of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s class of 2020 Leadership Galveston graduated during a virtual ceremony on June 25. Leadership Galveston Class President and Provost, Executive Vice President, and Dean, School of Medicine, Dr. Charles P. Mouton of UTMB Health, gave an inspiring message to the graduates as they recounted their journeys through the program. To sign up for the 2021 class, email Lorraine Grubbs, lgrubbs@galvestonchamber.com.