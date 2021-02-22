Several students in Galveston Independent School District participated in the virtual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Competition.

Colleen Moore, Candie Lepo, Gregg Ludwig, and Regina Bishop are the art teachers.

The following students placed in the competition:

High school 3D

• Best in Show — Quinn Templewood

• Gold medal — Gloria Briseno Cabrera

High school 2D

• Best in Show — Emeline Howrey

• Gold medal — Quinn Templewood

Middle school

• Best in Show — Victor Delgado

• Gold medal — Yoshua Delgado

Elementary school

• Best in Show — Josephine Bishop

• Gold medal — Daniel Aguilar

