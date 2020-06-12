Corine Joshua turns 100 years old

Galveston resident Corine Joshua turned 100 years old on Wednesday. Joshua, who is a resident at The Meridian, was born on June 10, 1920 in Monroe, Louisiana. Family members were able to see Ms. Joshua through the glass door at the facility and took her flowers, balloons, cupcakes and sung happy birthday to her.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription