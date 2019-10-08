Local teacher attends invitation-only summit

Nina Corley, science department chair and teacher at O'Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston, participated in the invitation-only National Geographic Education Summit Oct. 3-5 in Washington. Corley had the opportunity to collaborate with geographic explorers and other teachers in the creation of new ideas for curriculum.
