Rotary Club participates in Walk to End Alzheimer's

On Oct. 13, members of the Rotary Club of Galveston and their friends and family participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Stewart Beach. Pictured on the top steps of Rotarians Sally and Jim Byrom's home, are from left Rotarians Randy Klibert and Kathy VanDewalli, along with Annie and Mark Blancken and Jim Miller. Middle row, from left, Mike Allen and Rotarians Sheryl Green and Past President, Linda Ott-Thompson, and Ellie Byrom. Front row, from left, Club President, Ruth Finkelstein Suhler and Rotarians Sally and Jim Byrom, with their grandson, Jackson Blancken. Not pictured are Rotarians Maureen Patton, Kristen Carlson, Don Nurdin, Bill and Paula Glenn, Judy Johnson, Tom Delgado, and Robyn Bushong.