Rotary Club participates in Walk to End Alzheimer's

On Oct. 13, members of the Rotary Club of Galveston and their friends and family participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Stewart Beach. Pictured on the top steps of Rotarians Sally and Jim Byrom's home, are from left Rotarians Randy Klibert and Kathy VanDewalli, along with Annie and Mark Blancken and Jim Miller. Middle row, from left, Mike Allen and Rotarians Sheryl Green and Past President, Linda Ott-Thompson, and Ellie Byrom. Front row, from left, Club President, Ruth Finkelstein Suhler and Rotarians Sally and Jim Byrom, with their grandson, Jackson Blancken. Not pictured are Rotarians Maureen Patton, Kristen Carlson, Don Nurdin, Bill and Paula Glenn, Judy Johnson, Tom Delgado, and Robyn Bushong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.