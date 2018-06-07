Pictured from left to right are the 2018 Castillo Foundation scholarship winners and trustees: Robert Cabrera, trustee, Gabrielle Alyse Prets, Alyssa Rebeca Morales, Stephanie Alejandra Pinto, Rianna Emily Larios, Alyssa Abrianna Hernandez, and Mary Castillo, trustee. Each recipient received a $1,000 scholarship.
