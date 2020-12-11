Dickinson ISD gives back to local service center

Students and staff of the Dickinson Independent School District, as well as community members in Dickinson, helped to raise $18,200, after the initial amount of $17,774, via the district's "Money for Meals" fundraiser for the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center. Pictured from left is Superintendent Carla Voelkel, Betty Lessert, executive director of the center, and Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for the district.