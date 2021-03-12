Texas City ISD happenings

The Texas City Independent School District has saved $2,191,964 in three years with an innovative organizational behavior-based energy conservation and management program through a strategic alliance with Cenergistic, the national energy conservation company presenting the award. The district received national recognition for their energy-saving habits. Pictured from left is Superintendent Melissa Duarte; Danielle with Cenergistic; Marion Godeaux, executive director of maintenance for the district; Zachary Cowey, finance director of the district; Pam Chittenden with Cenergistic; Nakisha Paul, school board president.

