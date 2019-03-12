Parker Elementary School receives free tooth kits

Roy DeGesero, master of the Texas Grand Masonic Lodge, Galveston Harmony No. 6, left, is pictured presenting Blanche Jones, a nurse at Parker Elementary School, with free prevent tooth decay kits courtesy of the Fantastic Teeth Fan Club. The kits were donated during Texas Public School Week, which was March 4 through March 8.

