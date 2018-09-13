Rust Ewing Insurance gives back

Rust Ewing Insurance employees held its annual Operations Back (Pack) school supplies drive for Heights Elementary School in August. Pictured are employees, left to right, Paula Moreau, Kelsie Elliott, and Amanda Dempsey, along with Marlene Alaniz, counselor, and Erica Allen, principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.