The principal of Hitchcock Primary Elementary School recently announced the honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2018-19 academic year:
All A's
First grade: Joe Aguirre, Andrew Alvarado-Perales, Adriana Bell, Aubrey Bradley, Landon Burge, Elie Funtes Vasquez, Raven Gammon, Mason Griego, Kasen Harris, Alfredo Juarez, Jaycee Kerry, Khi’Myah Palomares, Cameron Robinson, Khyer’Garielle Singleton, and Kristina Smith.
Second grade: Conner Balinas, Amethyst Hanrahan, Romeo Harrison, Paul Marques, Gage Owens, Valerie Torres, Samuel Vonderheide, Ainsley Walker, and Meilani Williams.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Jayden Alvarez, Bryanna Barnes, Anigha Bellis, Ana Benavides, Evangelene Brown, Tamaurian Champion, Avante Cooper, Brielle Daily, Dylan Day, Melchor Del Rosario, Jerni Dotson, Camden Downs, Dallas Elliott, Melina Guzman, Brandon Henderson, Dante Hendrickson, Devante Hendrickson, Taylor Hix, D’andre Jones, Kingston Kilsby, Riley Landry, Joseph Lowe, Arianna Mata, William McMahon, Patricia Minter, Laya Palacios, Marcus Perez, Melanie Pidcoke, Ashton Polivka, Joe Rodriguez, Taylor Rogers, Marshall Schumacher, Zaira Segovia, Gurkirat Singh, JaantJe Siverand, Cor’yae Sonnier, Payton Strength, Juliana Torres, Joseph Tucker, Jace Tuner, Isabella Whitaker, and Alexis Wilson.
Second grade: My’kell Alvarez, Abigail Armendariz, Trinity Becker, Karla Benitez, Zoe Bordelon, Kylie Brandenburg, Alleigh Bunch, Bradly Cantrell, Alisson Del Cid Guevara, Kaden Dewitt, Terrell Dobbins, Ivanitsis Duprey-Gonzalez, Gabriel Espana, Angelique Espericueta, Trinity Fontenette, Dallas Garcia, Lexi Garza, Aidan Gaughan, Shirley Graves, Jordyn Harrison, Kenadee Henderson, Kaylee Heydari-Dehkordi, Jeffery Johnson, Calvin Lites-Burke, D’zyniah Malveaux, Anthony Martinez, Justin Mata, Addisyn Mclaughlin, Liliana Montelongo Villazana, Addalynn Murry, Payten Nelson, Addisyn Nyberg, Adrian Rivas, Isabella Rodriguez, Cullen Schumacher, William Smith, Kolby Sockwell, Tre’Shawn Stevens, Roland Vuittonet, and Aaliyah Yarbrough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.