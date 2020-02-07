Zeta Phi Beta Sorority happenings

The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority recently celebrated its centennial with members of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in January in Galveston. The sorority was founded in 1920 at Howard University. The group, led by Rita Richardson, president, also will be celebrating its 78th Founders’ Day in February.
