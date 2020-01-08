Former Miss Galveston crowned Ms. Senior America

Former Miss Galveston in 1972 and 1973, Esmeralda Ybarra Hetrick, second from right, was crowned Ms. Senior America 2019 in Atlantic City on Oct. 25. Hetrick now lives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Pictured with Hetrick from left is Taylor Greenwalt, Natalie Paul, Caitlin Carnes, Clayton Kolavo, Tiffaney Gonzales, Mary Beth Basset, and Sarah Reimer, who all work for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.