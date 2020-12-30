Christmas toy drive was a huge success

The G County Hope Foundation held its eighth annual Best Money Ever Spent drive-through toy giveaway Christmas Eve in La Marque. Pictured are some of the volunteers who helped to distribute toys to families in need throughout Galveston County. The annual event was lead by Robert Hockley and Carla Smith.

