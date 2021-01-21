City of Friendswood happenings

For the 32nd consecutive year, the city of Friendswood has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Phyllis Rinehart, Controller with the city of La Porte (center), presented the award to city of Friendswood Administrative Services Director Katina Hampton (left) and Deputy Director Rhonda Bloskas during the January city council meeting on Jan. 11.

