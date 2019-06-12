2019 Castillo Foundation scholarship winners

The Castillo Foundation recently awarded its 2019 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. Pictured from left are Sylvia Castillo, trustee, Flavio Torres Ramos, Jaqueline Perez Carrasco, Karla Castello, Anthony Marin-Miguel, Emmy Vazquez, and Robert Cabrera, trustee. In the fall, Ramos and Castello will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, Carrasco and Marin-Miguel, Texas State University, and Vazquez will be attending the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
