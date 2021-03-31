Island youth competes at 'Youth of the Year' competition

Galveston resident and Ball High School senior Robert Ellis, who was named the 2021 Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston in late February competed for the overall top winner in the final round in the Texas competition on March 30 where he placed second. Ellis will be attending Xavier University in the fall where he will be working toward a neurology degree.

