Local group participates in Souper Bowl of Caring

On March 2, the Clear Lake Bay Area Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, partnered with H-E-B and Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church, of Galveston, for the chapter's regional and national community service project, the Souper Bowl of Caring. The chapter donated over 2,000 units of canned goods/nonperishables and 100 pounds of beans and rice to the church's food pantry.