Local group participates in Souper Bowl of Caring

On March 2, the Clear Lake Bay Area Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, partnered with H-E-B and Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church, of Galveston, for the chapter's regional and national community service project, the Souper Bowl of Caring. The chapter donated over 2,000 units of canned goods/nonperishables and 100 pounds of beans and rice to the church's food pantry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription