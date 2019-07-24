Bay Area Meals on Wheels receives grant

The Jean Griswold Foundation recently recognized Bay Area Meals on Wheels for supporting local seniors with a grant from the Griswold Home Care's charitable foundation. The grant was awarded as a part of the foundation’s mission to support nonprofits dedicated to helping seniors and residents in need throughout their communities. Founded in 1982, Bay Area Meals on Wheels serves approximately 17,000 hot meals and 6,000 sack lunches to homebound individuals throughout the Galveston Bay Area.
