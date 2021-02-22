Isle native honored for contributions to community

Island native and resident, Sue Johnson, executive director of Nia Cultural Center, was one of eight recipients of the city of Houston's Mayor's History Makers Awards, presented by Comcast. Johnson was honored for her volunteer service in the community. The recipients were celebrated through a series of vignettes that were featured on Comcast's social media platforms. Comcast also donated $1,000 to the nonprofit organization of Johnson's choosing as well.

