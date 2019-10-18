Quilt on display through January 2020 at library

On loan at the Hitchcock Public Library is a very special quilt made by retired teacher, Susie Knust’s fifth-grade class during the 2003-04 school year. Each child specially designed and signed a block for the quilt and Knust sewed the quilt blocks together. Each block has a story to tell. The quilt will be on display at the library through January 2020. Also pictured is librarian Joyce Kleimann, left.