Czech deacons visit Texas

For over 20 years, the program nicknamed “Czech Deacons to Texas” has brought transitional deacons from Moravia in the Czech Republic to Texas for a month to practice their English, to see how the Catholic Church operates in Texas, and to enjoy the Texas hospitality of local groups. Pictured, from left are Miroslav Strunc, of the Diocese of Ceske Budejovice, Jakub Lasak, of the Diocese of Ostrava-Opava in the Czech Republic, and Vojtech Radoch and Milan Mastera, both of the Archdiocese of Olomuc. The four deacons were guests of the Galveston County Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas and visited La Marque on Aug. 2.
