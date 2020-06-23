Local students make dean's lists

The following Galveston County students made the dean's list for spring 2020:

• Galveston resident Mitchell Moreno was named to the President's List at Sam Houston State University; and

• Friendswood residents Sophia Hurley and Jessica Rogers were named to the President's List at Texas A&M-Kingsville University.

